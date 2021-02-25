Senate elections: ECP bars voters from bringing mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: In a move to ensure the sanctity of vote, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the members of the relevant assemblies from bringing mobile phones or any other electronic device to the premises of the polling station on the Senate elections day, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the ECP Secretariat to all provincial election offices, the Returning Officers have been directed to ensure that no voter may take with him\her mobile phone or any other electronic device to the screened-off compartment where he/she marks preference on the ballot paper.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

ECP holds code of conduct meeting for Senate election

The polling for the election of 48 Senators will be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Total 52 incumbent members of the Senate will complete their six-year term and retire on March 11.

A big question mark looms over the election is the issue, whether the election will be conducted by an open ballot, as the government is seeking, or by the secret ballot as happened in the past.

