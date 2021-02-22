ECP holds code of conduct meeting for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: A consultative session over the code of conduct for the Senate elections has started at the election commission office (ECP) here on Monday, ARY News reported.

The representatives of the political parties, contesting the polls are attending the meeting at the ECP.

The political parties will provide their suggestions over the draft of the code of conduct for the upper house election. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release its code of conduct for the polls after this consultative session.

The PTI being represented by Arshad Dad, while the People’s Party’s Taj Haider and Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Zahid Hamid, ANP’s Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar, Jamat Islami’s Mian Aslam, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Kakar, PML-Q’s Ghulam Mustafa and Jamhoori Watan Party’s Shahzain Bugti were attending the meeting.

The polling for the upcoming senate election will be held on March 03, to elect new members of the upper house of the Parliament to fill the seats that will stand vacant after retirement of 52 senators on March 11.

After scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates for the Senate election, appellate tribunals presently hearing objections over the approval or rejection of the nomination papers of the candidates.

A big question mark looms over the election is the issue, whether the election will be conducted by an open ballot, as the government is seeking, or by the secret ballot as happened in the past.

