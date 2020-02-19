ECP issues initial delimitation for Sindh cantonment boards

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked to submit reservations on the initial delimitation of the constituencies in eight cantonment boards across the Sindh province by March 19, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the fresh delimitation process in the cantonment board was carried out after a long gap and the election body has issued details of the new structure of the constituencies in eight cantonment boards in the province.

The cantonment areas in Malir, Panu Aqil and Korangi have witnessed an increase in their population. As per the fresh delimitation, the population of Faisal Cantt area exceeded beyond 292,000 people along with the Clifton cantonment, whose population now stands above 605,000.

The population in Hyderabad cantonment was estimated at 99,728. Population in Manora Cantonment area in district West of the city also witnessed a surge.

Yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the delimitation process for the local bodies’ polls in the province would be completed by March 20.

During a proceeding at the ECP headquarters regarding delimitations process, the provincial local bodies’ secretary submitted a detailed report over the matter and said that the chief minister has given assent to a timeline for the local bodies’ polls in the province.

“Arrangements have been finalized in the 13 provincial districts while it still remains pending in 12 districts,” he said.

The secretary said that rules for the delimitations have been forwarded to the cabinet for approval and matters relating to it would be completed by March 20.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja applauded the progress made by the provincial authorities for holding the local bodies polls

Comments

comments