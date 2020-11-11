ECP releases details of assets owned by Punjab Assembly members

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released details of assets owned by the members of the Punjab Assembly.

According to the ECP, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar owns assets worth over 84 million rupees. He posses two luxury cars, four tractors, and 20 tolas gold. He does not have any business in Pakistan or abroad.

Aleem Khan owns assets worth over 1.5 billion rupees and he has a debt of Rs74 million. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owns assets worth Rs220 million rupees.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth Rs29.3million, according to the ECP. PTI lawmaker Ejaz Khan owns assets of only Rs2,74000 with no car and gold.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sajida Yousuf is the poorest lawmaker of the Punjab Assembly with only Rs217 in her bank account.

Furthermore, she has never traveled abroad nor has a car or gold.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif owns assets worth Rs400million.

