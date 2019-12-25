ECP establishes 24000 display centres to verify provisional voter lists

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that it has established 24000 display centres across the country for voters verification in the provisional electoral lists, ARY NEWS reported.

The electoral body said that the voters should ensure that their names appear on the voter list of their respective permanent or temporary address.

“In order to confirm the display center’s details, the voter should send his/her National Identity Card (NIC) number via SMS to 8300,” it said and added that if any changes are to be made aimed at transferring the vote or registering it, the voter should submit form 15 at the display centre.

In case of any objections or removal of name, form 16 should be submitted at the display centres. In case of making changes in the details of a vote, the person should submit form 17.

The electoral body has asked the citizens to extend their complete support in the process.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Tuesday , the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to publish preliminary electoral rolls in Punjab and Sindh from Thursday.

In a statement, ECP said that 12,300 display centers have been set up for over 64.3 million voters in Punjab while 4,000 display centers have been established for 23.3 million voters in Sindh where they can check the preliminary lists, reported Radio Pakistan.

It said that these lists will remain display for a month and all voters should ensure their registration of his vote according to present or permanent address mentioned at Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

