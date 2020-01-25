ECP fixes disqualification hearing against Faisal Vawda on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on February 03, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The election commission has issued notices to the parties for hearing of the petition regarding submission of false affidavit.

Chairman Aman Taraki Party, Faiq Shah in his plea said that Vawda concealed his dual nationality and submitted a false affidavit in the election commission with his nomination papers.

The plea seeks Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution pertains to the qualification of members of the Parliament.

The petition said that Faisal Vawda was a dual national when he had subimitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat and he concealed his dual nationality.

The petition said the minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality.

