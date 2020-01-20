Plea seeking Faisal Vawda’s removal from office submitted to ECP

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda may have to contend with a summon from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after a plea seeking his disqualification from office was submitted, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the plea for Vawda’s removal from office was submitted by the chairman of Aman Taraki Party, Faiq Shah.

The plea argues that the current federal minister submitted a fake affidavit in his documents.

The plea maintains that if proven guilty, the minister should immediately be disqualified from his position.

The plea seeks Vawda’s removal under the constitutional clause 62-1 (F).

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution pertains to the qualification of members of Parliament and pertains to the terms ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’. However, it does not set a time limit for the duration of disqualification.

The article is stated below:

“A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless-

he is a citizen of Pakistan;

he is, in the case of the National Assembly, not less than twenty -five years of age and is enrolled as a voter in any electoral roll in-

any part of Pakistan, for election to a general seat or a seat reserved for non-Muslims; and

any area in a Province from which she seeks membership for election to a seat reserved for women.

he is, in the case of Senate, not less than thirty years of age and is enrolled as a voter in any area in a Province or, as the case may be, the Federal Capital or the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, from where he seeks membership;

he is of good character and is not commonly known as one who violates Islamic Injunctions;

he has adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and practises obligatory duties prescribed by Islam as well as abstains from major sins ;

he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and Forthcoming, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law;

he has not, after the establishment of Pakistan, worked against the integrity of the country or opposed the ideology of Pakistan.

The disqualifications specified in paragraphs (d) and (e) shall not apply to a person who is a non-Muslim, but such a person shall have a good moral reputation.”

