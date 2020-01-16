Faisal Vawda barred from talk show appearances by orders of PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday announced the consequences for Minister Faisal Vawda’s ‘boot antics’, ARY News reported.

SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and revealed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has barred Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda from talk show appearances.

The prime minister forbade the minister for television appearances for two-weeks giving the recent controversy where he placed a boot on the table during a live current affairs program.

The prime minister has also sought a clarification from the minister over the incident which is to be submitted on an urgent basis.

The minister had placed a boot on a table during a live tv show following snide remarks aimed at the opposition members who were also participating in the show.

After the incident, guests from opposition parties walked out from the live show under protest.

