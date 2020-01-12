Faisal Vawda assures Farogh Naseem for resolution of all issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has made a telephonic contact with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farogh Naseem and assured him for resolution of all issues through consultations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The contact was made after the emergence of differences between the coalition partners of the federal government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, as the MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced for resigning as Federal Minister for Information, Technology and Telecommunication earlier in the day.

Sources said Faisal Vawda and Farogh Naseem discussed the current political situation. Vawda said that the concerns of MQM-P will be resolved through talks. Replying to Vawda, Naseem vowed that his political party will continue its support to the federal government.

In the wake of Dr Siddiqui’s announcement to resign as a federal minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Sources relayed the premier and the governor discussed the issues alienating the Karachi-based ally of the ruling PTI.

They said a delegation of the PTI will meet MQM-P leaders on Monday (tomorrow) on the directives of the prime minister to address their reservations.

Meanwhile, the governor contacted MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari and assured them of resolving all issues through talks. He said an agreement reached with the MQM-P in the past will be implemented.

He said the MQM is an ally of the federal government which will disburse funds for Karachi’s uplift schemes.

