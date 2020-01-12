ISLAMABAD: In the wake of MQM-P leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s announcement to resign as federal minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the premier and the governor discussed the issues alienating the Karachi-based ally of the ruling PTI.

They said a delegation of the PTI will meet MQM-P leaders tomorrow on the directives of the prime minister to address their reservations.

Meanwhile, the governor contacted MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari and assured them of resolving all issues through talks. He said an agreement reached with the MQM-P in the past will be implemented.

He said the MQM is an ally of the federal government which will disburse funds for Karachi’s uplift schemes.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

He, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We are not withdrawing our support,” he assured, adding his holding the portfolio of the federal minister was raising a lot of questions. He said his party intends to fulfill the promise it had made to the PTI.

