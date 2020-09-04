ECP removes Election Commissioner Sindh Javed Afridi in major reshuffle

KARACHI: In a major reshuffle at the provincial Election Commission office in Sindh province, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday removed Election Commissioner Javed Afridi from his post, ARY NEWS reported.

Javed Afridi was directed to report to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and was replaced by Aijaz Anwar Chohan as the new provincial election commissioner.

Chohan was earlier posted as additional director general (local government).

In another change, Joint Election Commissioner Farid Afridi was also removed from his post and was also directed to report to the Islamabad secretariat.

The district election commissioners in Jamshoro and Sujawal also replaced each other.

The changes in the province were made on the directives of the Chief Election Commissioner after the schedule for delimitation of constituencies in the province was issued by the election body.

The election commission has notified the formation of the committees for delimitation of local government constituencies.

The delimitation committee for each district will be comprised of three members and the District Election Commissioner will be convenor of the body, according to the notification. The Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer or Taluka Education Officer will be the other two members of the committee.

Read More: ECP announces schedule for Sindh local councils’ fresh delimitation

The committee in the first phase will decide fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards.

The local councils’ polls will be announced after fresh delimitation of constituencies in the province.

Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary delimitation of constituencies will be displayed on September 23.

The schedule for local bodies elections will be announced after completion of the delimitation process, the election commission announced.

