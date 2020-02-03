ECP restores plea seeking Faryal Talpur’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored a plea seeking disqualification of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur, ARY NEWS reported.

A five-member ECP bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings into a case from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arsalan Taj seeking disqualification of the PPP leader.

The commission also issued notice to Faryal Talpur in the case and adjourned the hearing till March 02. The petitioner said that his plea was rejected earlier after he failed to appear before the ECP in the case.

Last year in December, the commission had adjourned the hearing of the petition after the petitioners’ counsel sought time to file a response.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member of the provincial assembly.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated. They added Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Comments

comments