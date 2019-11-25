ECP serves notice to Faryal Talpur in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notice to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur on a petition seeking her disqualification as member of the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported

Talpur is accused of concealing details of her assets in her tax returns details that were filed in the ECP.

The notice was served on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar. The ECP has asked the PPP leader to file her response on December 9.

Speaking to journalists, after the hearing of the plea, Arslan Taj said the PPP stalwart had not disclosed the details of her assets in her tax returns filed in the ECP, while a plea over holding an Iqama is also under trial in the Islamabad High Court against her.

Holding Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani responsible for the late in the case, Mr. Taj alleged that he is not impartial and acting as a spokesman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

PTI files disqualification reference against Faryal Talpur

Earlier, Arsalan Taj had submitted a reference to the speaker, stating the PPP MPA had not declared her three properties in her nomination papers, requesting him to act against the lawmaker under article 62 (f) of the constitution of Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur had not declared her three residences, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot during the filing of nomination papers in ECP, he had added.

It may be noted that Faryal Talpur is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over her alleged involvement in the fake bank accounts case.

