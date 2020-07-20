ECP hears dual nationality case against Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took up the dual nationality case against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, a five-member bench of the commission heard the case as no one on behalf of the minister appeared before it.

The bench sought comments on the maintainability of petitions against Faisal Vawda.

The commission issued a notice to him to submit his response to the petitions within 15 days. If the minister doesn’t respond to its notice, the ECP will decide the case unilaterally, it warned.

The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

It was stated in the pleas that Faisal Vawda was a dual national when he had submitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat and he concealed his dual nationality.

The minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality, the petitioners argued, requesting the ECP to disqualify Faisal Vawda as member of the National Assembly.

