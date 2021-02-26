ECP issues list of Senate candidates from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a final list of candidates contesting the Senate elections from the federal capital.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of the ruling PTI and former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, a joint candidate of the PDM, are vying for a general seat from Islamabad whilst PTI’s Fauzia Arshad and Farzana Kausar are in the run for a reserved seat for women.

Polling for the Senate elections will be held on the third of next month. It is pertinent to mention here that there will be no polling for the 11 Senate seats from Punjab as all candidates for seven general and two seats each reserved for women and technocrats have been elected unopposed after disqualification or withdrawal of papers by other contestants.

The PTI and PML-N bagged five seats each while one has gone to the PML-Quaid.

Sources said that Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi played a key role in the seat adjustments for the Senate election. Pervaiz Elahi contacted the leadership of the PPP and PML-N for the seat adjustments.

