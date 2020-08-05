ECP reviews preparations for LB polls as Sindh LG system nears expiry

KARACHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for local bodies polls in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting headed by the CEC, it was informed that the local government system in Sindh province is set to complete its four-year tenure on August 30. The ECP directed the provincial office-bearers to finalize the demarcation process on an immediate basis.

The meeting at the ECP was also attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while secretary local government Punjab briefed the ECP regarding preparations underway for the local bodies polls in the province.

The ECP sought explanations from the province on its measures on which the secretary assured to submit a reply on the matter to the election body within the next few days.

“Another meeting will be held with the provincial officials after receiving the recommendations,” the election body said while concluding the matter.

It was also observed during the meeting that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is yet to issue notifications for the enforcement of certain election-related laws.

“We are facing difficulties in holding polls in the province,” the ECP noted and decided to hold a meeting with the secretary local government KP over the issue.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the provincial election commissioners to meet deadlines of the tasks assigned to them.

