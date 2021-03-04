Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers’ press conference

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of federal ministers’ press conference in the wake of Senate elections results, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The ECP has sought a record of the press conference of federal ministers from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), sources said and added that action would be taken after reviewing the record, sources said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with his cabinet fellows, Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had lamented that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the Senate results boosted their narrative that a market was established by the opposition to buy votes. “Imran Khan’s narrative proved true,” he had said adding that Khan had in the past took action against 20 KP lawmakers over selling their votes.

The former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

