‘PM Imran Khan to take vote of confidence from Parliament’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the Parliament after the federal coalition-backed candidate Hafeez Shaikh lost Senate seat from Islamabad, announced Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“The prime minister has announced to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament,” he said while addressing a presser alongside the federal ministers. “The nation will now know as to who is standing on which side,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Senate results have boosted their narrative that a market was established by the opposition to buy votes. “Imran Khan’s narrative has proved true,” he said adding that Khan had in the past took action against 20 KP lawmakers over selling their votes.

The foreign minister said that the government tried all its efforts to pave way for Senate elections, however, the opposition foiled all such attempts. He further lamented that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that they even did not wait for a day and announced the decision to take confidence from the Parliament within hours.

“Pakistan’s politics is divided into two factions right now, on one hand, there is Imran Khan who wanted to make the country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal while on the other there are those whose politics is based on their money,” he said.

