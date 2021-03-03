ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday announced that newly elected Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani would be the candidate for the Senate chairman and they would get him elected on the slot, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking alongside PDM’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that whatever injustice or suppression they had gone through, it has been proved that democracy is the best revenge.

“Everyone has seen the result of no-confidence in the government’s policies,” he said adding that the prime minister [Imran Khan] should now resign.

“We will now be attacking the incumbent government from every side and will send them packing as soon as possible,” the PPP chairman said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousuf Raza Gilani thanked all parties of the PDM for supporting him in securing a win on the Senate seat. “PDM won all the Senate elections besides also winning the key seat of Senate from Islamabad,” he said adding that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has congratulated him on the win and they would visit Shahbaz Sharif to meet him soon.

Read More: PTI to challenge victory of Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate election

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani won Wednesday his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

According to the polling count, PPP’s runner bagged 169 NA votes against Hafeez’s 164. A total of 7 votes was rendered rejected in the assembly.

