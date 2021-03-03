PTI to challenge victory of Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that they would challenge the victory of the joint candidate of the PDM in Senate elections from Islamabad seat, Yousuf Raza Gilani, ARY NEWS reported.

“Unconfirmed reports said that seven votes have been rejected as the victory was announced with a difference of five votes,” he said in a message posted on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

He said in a separate Tweet that PTI’s Fauzia Arshad has succeeded with a majority of seven votes, which proves that some people had sold out their vote on the ballot paper.

“Imran Khan has once again proved right as once again the votes have been sold out during the elections,” he said adding that the video evidence that emerged yesterday proved that Gilani’s family was involved in buying votes.

Horse trading at its peak. Must be investigated and justice must be served. May ALLAH help Imran Khan eliminate corruption from this country.

We are with you Imran Khan – You are sole fighter against corruption and you will win insha’ALLAH — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 3, 2021



“It is better to hold an auction of conscience rather than holding polls next time,” Shahbaz Gill said.

Another PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed took to Twitter and termed the entire episode as horse-trading.

“Horse trading at its peak. Must be investigated and justice must be served. May ALLAH helps Imran Khan eliminate corruption from this country,” he said while adding that they are with Imran Khan as he is the sole fighter against corruption and would win Insha’ALLAH.

Read More: Live updates: Senate election results start pouring in as vote count underway

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani won Wednesday his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

According to the polling count, PPP’s runner bagged 169 NA votes against Hafeez’s 164.

Total of 7 votes was rendered rejected in the assembly.

Comments

comments