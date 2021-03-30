ECP hears PK-63 Nowshera by-poll mismanagement case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday served notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Ikhtiar Wali, returning officer and all the candidates who contested PK-63 Nowshera by-election, in a plea challenging PK-63 by-election results, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel had challenged PK-63 Nowshera by-election results in the ECP.

A three-member commission headed by Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim heard the plea. At the outset of the hearing, PTI lawyer claimed that RO admitted that those ballot papers, which were not released had issues in Form-45.

He said the violation of election rules and mismanagement were reported at 40 per cent of the polling stations.

There is only a 4,129 votes victory margin, while according to Form-46, the record of 13,000 ballot papers is having contradiction.

The ECP after hearing the initial arguments served notices to PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali, returning officer and all the candidates who contested the PK-63 by-poll and adjourned the hearing until April 5.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali had won the PK-63 by-polls with 21,122 votes while PTI’s Mian Umar was able to secure 17,023 votes.

