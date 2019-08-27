Web Analytics
ECP postpones verdict against Maryam Nawaz’ appointment as PML-N Vice President

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed the verdict challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz vice-president.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard arguments today.

Read More: NAB to get assets of Maryam, her cousin frozen

The ECP bench during today’s hearing ordered the lawyers to be given additional assistance in the case and said they need more understanding of the Supreme Court verdict and Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The bench then postponed the hearing till September 3.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas’ physical remands extended by 14 days

Earlier this month the ECP had reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as the vice president of PML-N.

On May 9, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had filed a petition and contended that Maryam could not hold any party position as she was convicted by a court of law on July 6, 2018, in a corruption case (Avenfield reference), filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

