ECP rejects nomination papers of PML-N’s Pervaiz Rashid

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected on Thursday nomination papers of PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid for the upcoming Senate elections after scrutiny.

The ECP’s returning officer rejected his papers on the premise that he has not paid millions of rupees he owes the Punjab House. A total of six objections were raised on his nomination for a Senate seat.

The commission overruled five of the objections but rejected his papers over non-payment of Rs9.5 million dues.

Speaking to the media, the PML-N leader said he is willing to pay the money he doesn’t owe but nobody is receiving the same. Whenever he visits the department concerned for making payment, officers disappear from their office, he added.

“I am not being given a bank account where I could transfer the amount,” he lamented.

