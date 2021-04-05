ECP reserves verdict on plea for MNA Ali Wazir’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved a verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNA Ali Wazir, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by Punjab Member, Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi heard the plea. Lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Fazal Khan, applicant in the case appeared before the ECP.

The bench head asked the applicant’s lawyer that has Wazir been convicted in any of the cases? The PTI MNA’s lawyer replied, no but MNA Ali Wazir was taken into custody over a controversial speech in Karachi.

The court reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

Read more: MNA Ali Wazir arrested by KP police

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested MNA Ali Wazir earlier this year, in connection with a case registered against him and several leaders of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement in Karachi after a public meeting.

He had been accused of committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

