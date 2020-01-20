ECP restores membership of 64 lawmakers after submission of assets’ details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored assembly membership of 64 lawmakers after submission of assets’ details, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the membership of 25 lawmakers of the National Assembly, 24 of Punjab Assembly and 10 of Sindh Assembly have been restored.

While, the ECP has also reinstated membership of four lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and a single member from Balochistan Assembly.

Assembly membership of as many as 254 lawmakers still remains suspended over failure to submit assets’ details, said Pakistan’s supreme electoral body.

Read more: Asset details of current senators revealed by ECP

Last week, various lawmakers had faced suspension of their membership by ECP over failture to submit assets’ details. The members were, Farrukh Habib, Birjees Tahir, Zartaj Gul, Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Liaquat, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Noorul Haq Qadri, Amir Kayani, Farogh Naseem, Pir Sabir Shah, Muhammad Ayub, Hasil Bizenjo, Taj Afridi and others.

In Senate, 92 out of 104 legislators in the Upper House submitted the details, whereas, 255 out of 342 lawmakers from the National Assembly managed to meet the ECP’s deadline.

Overall, 876 out of 1195 legislators submitted their assets’ returns.

