Open hearing of foreign funding case after scrutiny committee’s report: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has again clarified that open hearing in the foreign funding case would only be held after the report of the scrutiny committee, ARY News reported.

In another clarification by the ECP, the spokesperson said that the country’s supreme electrocal body will hold open hearing in the foreign funding case after the report of its scrutiny committee.

There are difficulties over holding the opening hearing of the case, the spokesperson said and added that the scrutiny committee is meeting in the presence of the representatives of the parties.

The spokesperson of ECP, in a statement, urged people to avoid making unnecessary statements and analysis about the case without any evidence.

The statement after Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed public hearing in the foreign funding case and said it should be aired live. “Foreign funding case proceedings should be aired live on TV so that everything is known to the general public,” the prime minister said while addressing a public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

