Foreign funding case proceedings cannot be aired live: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said that proceedings of scrutiny committee in foreign funding case cannot be aired live on TV, ARY News reported.

Foreign funding case is an “important and sensitive” case for which the verdict will be done based on “merit” and “national interest”, according to ECP spokesperson.

The spokesperson of ECP, in a statement, urged people to avoid making unnecessary statements and analysis about the case without any evidence.

The scrutiny committee will present its comprehensive recommendation to the commission after taking stock of all the aspects, he added.

Statement from ECP comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony in Wana, South Waziristan, yesterday, said that a public hearing should be conducted on foreign funding case

The PM challenged to broadcast the hearings of foreign funding case live on television after gathering the heads of the political parties.

Foreign funding case proceedings should be aired live on TV so that everything will be exposed before the general public,” said the prime minister while talking to journalists.

