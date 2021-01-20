PDM paid Rs500 to each participant for public gatherings: PM Imran

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that a public hearing should be conducted on foreign funding case, ARY News reported.

“Foreign funding case proceedings should be aired live on TV so that everything will be exposed before the general public,” said the prime minister while talking to journalists in South Waziristan.

The PM challenged that it was only the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that raised political funds.

“PTI collected funds from Overseas Pakistanis,” said PM, adding that he knew about the foreign funding of all other political parties.

He said that he was thankful to the opposition for raising the foreign funding issue. It should be revealed now from where the political parties collected funds, he added.

PM further said the government will not succumb to opposition’s blackmailing for NRO and will continue with the process of accountability.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) paid Rs500 to each rally participant to attend their public gatherings,” claimed the prime minister.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced several projects for the development and progress of tribal areas.

While addressing elders at Maula Khan Sarai in South Waziristan district, he said the development of Waziristan and South Balochistan is amongst the top priorities of PTI government to bring backward and less developed areas at par with other areas of the country.

He announced to establish an education city comprising 5,000 kanals in the tribal areas.

PM Imran said the government is committed to providing medical cover to the people; besides, addressing issues pertaining to the provision of clean drinking water, and construction of roads.

The premier also inaugurated state of the art hospital, equipped with modern facilities at Maula Khan Sarai in South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also visited FC Headquarters in Wana and paid rich tribute to martyrs.

