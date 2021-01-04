ECP issues schedule for by-polls on vacant Sindh Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for by-elections on vacant seats of Sindh Assembly constituencies, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the ECP has announced the holding of by-elections in three Sindh Assembly constituencies; PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir.

According to the ECP, polling for the PS-52-Umerkot by-election will be held on January 18, while by-election in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir will be held on February 16.

Furthermore, the election commission of Pakistan has approved nomination papers of 28 candidates contesting by-election from the PS-88 Malir constituency.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister, Arbab Ghulam and Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Amir Ali Shah are contesting election on the PS-52-Umerkot seat which fell vacant due to the death of PPP’s MPA Ali Mardan Shah.

In a major development on December 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country.

The decision had been taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

