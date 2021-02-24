ECP issues revised list of Senate candidates from Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a revised list of candidates for the upcoming Senate election from Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The revised list of the Senate candidates from Sindh has been displayed at the office of the provincial election commissioner.

PPP candidates

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates mentioned in the revised list are Sadiq Ali Memon, Saleem Mandviwalla, Dost Ali, Sherry Rehman, Jam Mehtab, Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, Palwasha Zai Khan, Ruksana Perveen, Farzana Baloch and Khairunnisa Mughal.

PTI Sindh candidates

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) candidates mentioned in the ECP list include Faisal Vawda, Ashraf Qureshi, Mahmood Maulvi, Umaid Ali Junejo, Faizan Zeehan, Sereena Adnan and Erum Butt.

MQM-P candidates

According to a revised list issued by ECP, Faisal Sabzwari, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Dr Zafar Kamali, Khalida Ateeb and Sabeen Ghori are the candidates of the MQM-Pakistan to contest for upcoming Senate elections.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

The polling for the election of 48 Senators will be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Total 52 incumbent members of the Senate will complete their six-year term and retire on March 11.

