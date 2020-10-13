ECP, Sindh CM’s reply sought on plea for his lifetime disqualification

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to submit their comments on a petition seeking his disqualification as a member of the Sindh Assembly for lifetime for allegedly being dual national.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a division bench was hearing the case. The court expressed displeasure over the official respondents over failure to submit their response to the petition despite being issued notices.

The court asked a state counsel why he was not submitting a reply on behalf of the ECP.

The Sindh government’s lawyer informed the bench that the Supreme Court (SC) had already cleared the chief minister in the dual nationality case and requested the court to dismiss the petition for being non-maintainable.

Rejecting his request, Justice Mazhar directed the ECP and the Sindh CM to submit a written reply by next hearing on November 17.

