Senate elections: ECP responds to PM, ministers’ statement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday expressed its disappointment over the allegations raised by PM Imran Khan during his address to the Nation, ARY News reported.

In its declaration issued after the meeting to review the prime minister and the federal ministers’ statements, ECP said it cannot do any amendment against the law and if anybody has reservation, the constitutional way is open for all.

“We cannot neglect the constitution to please anyone.”

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was attended by the members of the ECP, secretary and the officials of the law wing. The returning officer (RO) Islamabad briefed the participants about the Senate polls.

The meeting reviewed allegations of horse-trading leveled by PM Imran Khan and the federal ministers, said sources and added that the ECP will issue a declaration about the meeting.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with his cabinet fellows, Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry had lamented that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised questions over the performance of the Election Commission of Commission (ECP) for not taking action against individuals “buying” votes for their candidates in recently held Senate polls 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said this while addressing the nation, a day after he had decided to take a vote of confidence following the ruling party suffered a setback when its candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

