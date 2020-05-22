ECP to hear Faryal Talpur disqualification case on June 4

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear plea seeking disqualification of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur on June 4, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member of the provincial assembly over concealing her alleged assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Last year in December, the commission had adjourned the hearing of the petition after the petitioners’ counsel sought time to file a response.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated. They added Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

