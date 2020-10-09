ECP voters’ lists carry names of dead persons   

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that many dead voters were also included in its voters’ lists as union councils across the country have not yet conveyed the data to them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, after irregularities emerged in the voters’ lists, the top election body in the country has written letters to the provincial governments over the matter.

The ECP letter read that many voters who have died are included in the voters’ lists published by the election body on October 04 for a review. The dead persons are still part of the lists as the local union councils have delayed the process of issuing death certificates for the deceased, it said.

The ECP letter said that the union councils are not only responsible for issuing the death certificates but also apprising the election commission on the matter within three months.

The ECP has directed the provincial local government departments to ensure that the local union councils should convey the concerned data on the birth and death of any person on time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of registered voters across the country has reached over 115.74 million, according to the list released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the latest figures of voters released by the ECP, these include 60.40m (56pc) male and 50.16m (44pc) female voters.

Punjab tops the list with the largest number of voters with a total of 60.62m voters. A total of 22.43m voters are registered in Sindh, according to the figures proved by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the third-largest province of the country, is home to over 10.95 million registered voters whereas, in Balochistan, the total number of registered voters has crossed 4.8 million.

According to ECP, the number of registered voters in 2018 was 107.514 million.

