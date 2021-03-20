ECP summons Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son Ali Haider on March 22 in connection with the disqualification plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Election Commission is pleaded to take action against Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son under Section 174 of the Election Act 2017 in light of the leaked video in which Ali Haider Gillani was seen telling the MNAs how to waste their vote.

The notice issued by the ECP Law Wing has directed the newly-elected Senator to appear in person or through his lawyer for the hearing which will be conducted on Monday.

The notices have been served to the petitioners namely Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shauzab and Malika Bukhari, who filed plea seeking disqualification of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani over the leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani.

Ali Haider Gillani, an MPA from Multan, was telling members of the National Assembly how to waste their votes in order to benefit his father Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate elections.

The junior Gillani himself appeared before the media and admitted that he tried to influence the Senate election.

