IHC rejects plea against Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minhallah took up the plea submitted by PTI’s member of National Assembly (NA) Ali Nawaz.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJ IHC asked the petitioner that why he is dragging the court into political matters? “Your party has moved ECP over the matter, let the body decide about the plea and later you can contact the IHC,” CJ Athar Minhallah remarked while binning the plea.

The political matters should be settled in the Parliament, he added.

Read more: ECP rejects PTI plea for stay on Gilani’s victory notification

It is to be noted that the MNA of the ruling party, Ali Nawaz Awan had challenged the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate elections in the IHC.

It read that Gilani is a convicted person, hence ineligible for the Upper House.

It pleaded to nullify the victory notification of Gilani as he committed rigging in Senate polls. The petitioner sought the high court for the annulment of the Senate polls held on March 3.

Comments

comments