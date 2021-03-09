Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory in Senate elections challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Nawaz Awan has challenged the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in Senate elections in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PTI lawmaker filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through his counsel Adnan Iqbal Advocate to challenge the victory of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani in Senate elections on Islamabad seat.

It read that Gilani is a convicted person, hence ineligible for the Upper House.

It pleaded to nullify the victory notification of Gillani as he committed rigging in Senate polls. The petitioner sought the high court for the annulment of the Senate polls held on March 3.

Yousaf Raza Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been made parties in the case.

A petition had also been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Petitioner Pervez Hussain, a citizen, had stated that Yousaf Raza Gillani was allegedly involved in fraud and sought his disqualification under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

On March 3, the former premier and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani had won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

According to the polling count, PPP’s runner had bagged 169 NA votes against Hafeez’s 164, whereas, a total of seven votes was rendered rejected in the assembly.

