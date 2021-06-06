ISLAMABAD: Federal education ministry has been sent a summary regarding the promotion of students to higher classes and the schedule of examinations, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the summary was conveyed to the education ministry by the director-general of the federal directorate of education.

The summary, according to sources, sought the federal government’s approval for the promotion of students studying in grades one to four and in grades sixth and seventh.

“The students will be promoted on the basis of their last year’s results,” they said as last year students in classes one to eight appeared in the exams and were promoted to higher classes on the basis of their results.

They said that it has been further recommended to conduct exams for the fifth and eighth grades this year. “The federal education directorate would conduct centralized examinations for students in grades five and eight,” the summary read.

On June 02, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

