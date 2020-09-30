Educational institutes in Balochistan report 16 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA: Health officials have detected 16 more cases of novel coronavirus at educational institutions of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

With the latest detection of the COVID-19 cases, the number of total cases reported at the educational institutions of the province now stands at 541.

The health department has conducted 5,659 tests so far to monitor the virus in schools and other educational institutions.

It is to be noted that in the final phase, primary classes in the province has also resumed after the closure of more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Govt, private schools resume primary classes

According to SOPs issued by the government, masks had been made mandatory for all teachers and students, while educational institutions were required to ensure the availability of sensitizers at their entrances.

The decision to reopen primary schools across the country was taken in the National Comand and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, yesterday.

Comments

comments