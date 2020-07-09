ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced to reopen education institutions on September 15 under strict enforcement of standard operating procedure (SOPs), ARY News reported.

Addressing media here in Islamabad, the education minister said that the government has decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and provinces have been asked to formulate SOPs for school’s reopening in this regard.

“The situation of Covid-19 in the country will be reviewed in August and September before the opening of the educational institutions. If the Covid-19 situation gets better, the educational institutions will reopen from September 15,” he added.

However, the minister said that educational institutions that come under smart lockdown areas would not be allowed to resume academic activities.

He said that the government was permitting universities also to admit students into hostels up to 30%.

“We are allowing universities to call PhD students, who are very few in number, to their laboratories for research work before September 15,” he said.

The minister said that it was also decided that examinations will be taken in open areas under strict SOPs by maintaining 6-feet distance and wearing masks will be mandatory.

