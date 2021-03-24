ISLAMABAD: Amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that educational institutions will remain closed in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open keeping in view the number of infections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” Mahmood cleared.

He said the number of cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir has gone up. However, he added the coronavirus situation in Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan is under control.

Shafqat said closure of schools will affect the education of students but health is the government’s foremost priority.

Comments

comments