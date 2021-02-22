COVID-19: E-learning to continue at Saudi Arabia’s educational institutes

RIYADH: Schools and universities in Saudi Arabia are to continue e-learning until the end of the current academic year, announced the Kingdom’s education minister.

According to local media reports, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh announced the continuation of the educational process remotely until the end of the current academic year as part of the government efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The Saudi minister said in a statement quoted by the Saudi Press Agency that the decision is an affirmation of the wise leadership’s interest in the safety of students and all education personnel from the risks of being infected with the deadly virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) suspended February 02, an entry to the country from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners, and their families, to help curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The temporary ban, effective from February 3, includes people arriving from Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India, and Pakistan.

