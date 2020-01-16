Efforts afoot to provide relief goods to people through helicopters: PM AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider has said on Thursday that his government is trying to provide instant relief to the avalanche-hit areas of AJK through helicopters, ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, Raja Farooq Haider admitted few areas remain where the government has failed to get access.

Continued snow-fall is creating hurdles in carrying out relief operations in the area, he said and added that the valley has received record snow-fall this winter.

The PM AJK said as many as 42 people of two families died due to avalanche in the Neelum valley. The government is providing financial assistance to the heirs of deceased.

Thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to the avalanche-hit areas of AJK, Raja Farooq Haider said he has requested to provide an ambulance helicopter for smooth relief operations.

On Wednesday, a day after avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall swept through the Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he had inquired after the injured and got a briefing on relief operations.

