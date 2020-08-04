Egypt’s envoy calls on COAS, discusses bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI: Egyptian ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mahmoud El-Said on Tuesday called on Chief of the Army Staff ( COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing state of cooperation between the two countries, said ISPR.

The Egyptian ambassador lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on February 26, an Egyptian delegation headed by General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defence and Military Production of Egypt had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defence and security cooperation had been discussed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had reported.

Both sides had agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence.

