Egypt’s military brass calls upon COAS Bajwa in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An Egyptian delegation headed by General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defence and Military Production of Egypt met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defence and security cooperation were discussed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and achievements in combating terrorism.

Meanwhile, Gen Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, Egyptian Commander-in-Chief and Minister for Defence and Military Production, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the close, cordial relations between Pakistan and Egypt. He recalled his meetings with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Makkah and New York during 2019 and underscored the shared commitment of the leadership in the two countries to deepen bilateral collaboration in diverse fields.

He also reiterated the resolve to take Pakistan-Egypt relations to a new level.

Gen Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed conveyed the cordial greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Noting the strong Egypt-Pakistan bilateral relations, he expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including the frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programs and joint exercises. Gen. Zaki Mohamed reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

