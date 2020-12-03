Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons to benefit 2mn families: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday as many as two million families will benefit from the government’s “Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons.”

In a post on his official Twitter handle, he said they will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2000.

“This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world,” he said.

On November 27, Prime Minister Khan had visited an Ehsaas Kafaalat handout distribution site in Islamabad, where he was briefed on how women were benefitting from the programme.

“We launched Ehsaas Kafaalat programme to facilitate women and are providing digital wallet facility to them,” Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar had briefed him. The number of beneficiaries of the programme had risen from 4.3 million to seven million.

