Govt introducing number of initiatives under ‘Ehsaas’ program: Dr. Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar addressed the launching ceremony of the first women in global health chapter, South Asia, on Tuesday (today).

Nishtar said the government is introducing a number of initiatives under the “Ehsaas” program aimed at promoting gender mainstreaming and empowering women.

the government is committed to the welfare of women through ensuring the provision of high-quality health and education facilities to them for their socio-economic development.

She emphasized the need for introducing gender-sensitive workplace policies for attracting and retaining female health workforce in the labor market.

She said this is critical for achieving the government’s commitment to universal health coverage.

Earlier on August 10, the first meeting of Ehsaas Communications Committee discussed the communications strategic planning process of Ehsaas Programme and identified its communications needs and priorities.

It also defined key respective areas of execution for different organizations involved in the implementation of Ehsaas Program under the umbrella of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) a press release issued here Saturday said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar chaired the meeting.

