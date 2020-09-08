Govt opens Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship online portal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has opened the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Portal for the submission of online scholarship applications for the academic year 2020-21.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said the scholarship portal will remain open till October 30.

Sania Nishtar said, “All students studying in four or five-year undergraduate programs in 119 public sector universities of the country can apply for the scholarships.”

تعلیمی سال 2020/21 کے سکالرشپ کی آن لائن درخواستوں کے لیے احساس انڈرگریجویٹ اسکالرشپ پورٹل کھول دیا گیا ہے۔پورٹل 30 اکتوبر تک کھلا ہے۔ اسکالرشپ درخواست میں متعلقہ یونیورسٹی کا نام درج کرنا ضروری ہے۔ پورٹل کا لنک درج ذیل ہے 1/3:-https://t.co/XaorGQzE1k pic.twitter.com/GxaFM1Z7LI — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) September 8, 2020

The special assistant said students whose family income is less than 45,000 rupees can apply for Ehsaas Scholarship. She said Ehsaas Scholarship includes a 100 percent tuition fee and a monthly assistance allowance of 4,000 rupees.

The scope of the program includes public sector universities in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In another tweet, Sania Nishtar said she has directed the management of Ehsaas Program to expedite establishment of the Cyber Crime Wing to protect the interests of Ehsaas beneficiaries.

