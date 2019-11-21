Ehsaas to partner with Facebook to fight malnutrition

ISLAMABAD: The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) on Thursday announced that it will partner with Facebook to tackle malnutrition in Pakistan.

According to details, the Ehsaas will host a first-of-its-kind ‘Design Hackathon’ on malnutrition at the National Incubation Centre, Islamabad on 14 and 15 December.

The Design Hackathon will connect experts in malnutrition with digital marketers who, with additional support from Facebook, will help build innovative digital campaigns around the specific challenges of malnutrition.

“Ehsaas is bringing together the brightest talent in digital marketing and technology to tackle malnutrition across the country and improve millions of lives”, said Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation.

“Social media is an important channel through which we can educate and inform the public, and we are excited to see the results of this pioneering Design Ehsaas Hackathon,” she added.

It must be noted millions of children in Pakistan suffer health and development consequences due to malnutrition. At least 703 children have died due to malnutrition and different diseases in the Tharparkar district in 2019.

By partnering with technology and social media platforms, the Ehsaas program would reach to new people across Pakistan with educational messages on malnutrition and the different facets associated with this disease.

