‘Ehsaas webpage for Parliamentarians to be launched soon’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said the ‘Ehsaas webpage for Parliamentarians’ will be launched soon, through which federal and provincial stakeholders will be able to take an active part in the execution of Ehsaas programmes.

She was talking to a delegation of ten women MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, who were briefed on Prime Minister’s flagship programme ‘Ehsaas’ in Islamabad today.

Through this webpage, federal-provincial stakeholders will be able to take an active part in the execution of Ehsaas programme such as interest-free loans, Kifalat stipends, undergraduate scholarships, langars etc, she added.

Dr. Sania Nishtar says various social welfare programmes have been launched under Ehsas initiative while more are in the offing. She apprised them with details of Ehsaas programme and particularly areas with potential for federal-provincial collaboration.

Women MPAs lauded the way, Ehsaas programme is being implemented and assured full support and cooperation for Ehsaas NSER survey. They highly praised the informative features of ‘Ehsaas webpage for Parliamentarians’ which will help them to take full benefit and ownership of Ehsaas projects in field.

The delegation included Ayesha Naeem, Rabia Basri, Zeenat Bibi, Madiha Nisar, Maria Fatima, Sajida Hanif, Dr. Asia Asad, Ayesha Bano, Asia Khattak and Dr. Summaira Shams accompanied by MNA, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak.

